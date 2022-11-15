Men accused of killing nurse on I-440 set to appear before judge on Tuesday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It has been almost two years since Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman was murdered on Interstate 440. On Tuesday, the two men accused in her death will appear in front of a judge for a motions hearing.

The hearing for Devaunte Hill and James Cowan is set for 9 a.m.

Kaufman was driving in rush hour traffic on I-440 when six bullets were shot into her car. She was hit once, and was able to pull over to the shoulder, but died before she could call 911.

Her SUV was on the side of the road for three hours before an officer found her.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear, but a week afterward, Hill and Cowan were arrested. A witness helped lead to the arrest.

Police said both men were in another car and one shot at Kaufman. They are charged with first-degree murder.

NewsChannel 5 reported in July there is no talk of a plea deal and the district attorney is seeking life in prison without parole.