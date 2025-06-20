Cash for Trash: How one KY city is working to reduce litter on roadways

HOPKINSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An increase in litter is a problem not only across the nation, but right here at home.

It's more than just an eyesore; it can pollute soil and water, harm wildlife, and increase flooding by blocking storm drains.

According to a new report by Smile Hub, Tennessee ranks 41st and Kentucky ranks 45th for the most environmentally friendly states, falling behind in waste disposal and pollution.

However, one community is rewarding hard work and a cleaner community. In Hopkinsville, the city's Beautification Committee is paying people to clean up trash.

Heather Braun, the beautification coordinator, says it's her job to keep the city looking spotless.

"I wish people would have more pride in their community," she said. "I mean, we live here. We live on Earth, and we're supposed to be taking care of it. We're supposed to be good stewards of the Earth, and we haven't always been doing such a great job."

You can help Heather through the Cash for Trash program, where nonprofit groups volunteer to pick up trash. In return, the city will pay them to participate. Funded by the Kentucky Division of Waste Management, the city doles out $15,000 to certified nonprofits that join in the program. It goes from April to November.

So far, volunteers have already picked up 14,000 pounds of trash!

The next opportunity to get involved is this weekend. You can join a nonprofit to volunteer, or start a group of your own, as long as the cash is donated to a local nonprofit. To sign up, call Hopkinsville Public Works at (270) 890-0600.

Keep in mind: this is happening in other cities as well, so you can always check to see if your area is hosting a similar event.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.