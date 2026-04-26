Cat lounge needs help keeping business afloat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Catio Cat Lounge in Nashville is home to at least 45 cats.

"You just come in and love on cats, and they'll love on you. If you're lucky enough, they'll choose you," laughed one visitor, Jeff Poss.

The business lets people pop in for a quick cat fix and acts a temporary home before animals meet their future owners.

While shelters across the area take in many cats, the unwanted strays, at risk of being euthanized or stuck on the streets, often end up at the Catio.

"You can't save everyone. But the ones that I can save, I strive to make sure they are saved, rescued, and then sent off to their home," said Autumn Jackson, the secretary of the Catio Board of Directors.

In its 6 years of operating, they've gotten 4,000 to 5,000 cats adopted.

But now, there's a problem.

After a desperately needed renovation, paid for by a donor, business slowed to a halt. While they still have to pay for every cat's needs, no visitors means no profit.

"We are worried that we will have to shut our doors," explained Jackson. "We keep on trying to make sure our doors stay open, but in reality, we don't know what would happen to 45, or 50, 60 cats."

"They give a lot of these cats a chance at a new home, or better home, so it would be a very detrimental impact to a lot of the cats," added Poss.

The business, built on saving animals, now needs your help to save themselves.

They said the adoptable cats at the Catio are spayed, neutered, and ready to come home with you.

If you're interested in stopping by or donating, they welcome any new visitor. They also have a vendor fair, with free admission into the Catio, on May 9th.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.