Catching a flight at BNA the week of Thanksgiving? Expect changes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville International Airport may actually be busier this holiday than Thanksgiving 2019, despite the pandemic.

"Before the pandemic, we averaged about 50,000 passengers a day. Today, we'll probably do close to 60,000 passengers a day," said Doug Kruelen, President and CEO of Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. "We're about 9 to 10% bigger today than we were before the pandemic."

In addition to more people, Kruelen said travelers should prepare for construction at the airport.

"Make sure you know what airline you're flying and make sure you know which airline terminal the airline is in," Kruelen said.

Because of ongoing construction in the center of the airport, it is temporarily divided into two terminals. The North and South terminals have different security lanes. If you go through the wrong lines, you'll have to exit that terminal and be rechecked before going into the other. The North terminal houses A and B gates, while C and D gates are in the South terminal.

More helpful travel tips can be found here.

The airport is in year four of a six-year overhaul. Already, upgrades have made it rise from the 31st biggest airport in the country to the 27th largest, according to airport officials.

"On September 25, 2023, we'll open up everything... and we hope to be No. 1 in terms of design and performance and customer amenities," said Kruelen.