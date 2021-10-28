CDC opens guidelines for 4th vaccine dose for immunocompromised

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Around 48% of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated. As boosters have started rolling out across the Mid-State, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is opening guidelines for a 4th dose for those who are immunocompromised.

"Moderately and severely immunocompromised people aged ≥18 years who completed an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine primary series and received an additional mRNA vaccine dose may receive a single COVID-19 booster dose (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Janssen) at least 6 months after completing their third mRNA vaccine dose. In such situations, people who are moderately and severely immunocompromised may receive a total of four COVID-19 vaccine doses," the CDC said.

According to CBS News, in August, the FDA and CDC greenlit a third dose both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for those who are immunocompromised. This booster would come at least 6 months after that dose.

The CDC includes moderate to severe immunocomporomised people as:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Nearly 3 million Tennesseans are fully vaccinated. More than 350,000 have received a Pfizer or Moderna booster.