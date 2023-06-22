CDC study shows Tennessee as one of the states with the worst depression rate in the country

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new report from the CDC showed depression rates can vary significantly depending on where you live in the country.

Tennessee is one of the top 10 states with the highest depression rates.

A map the CDC made helps visualize the difference. The darker the blue, the higher the depression rate. Lighter blue, for example, is seen in states like California, parts of the midwest, Hawaii, and southern Florida.

A high concentration of dark blue is in states like Tennessee, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

The CDC broke things down even further by county. In Tennessee, Davidson and Williamson Counties are a slightly lighter blue than the rest of the state.

The CDC said the highest rates of depression in the country were found within the Appalachian region.

Researchers said socioeconomic issues play a big role in how depression varies in different locations.

Chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, and heart disease are also more prevalent in the Appalachian region and the prevalence of depression might reflect that.

The agency also said in addition to location, age, gender, and education also play a role in depression rates.

18 to 24-year-olds have the highest rates of depression of any age group. A previous CDC study shared that a concerning number of teen girls are in mental health crisis.

The CDC said it hopes publishing this report will encourage decision-makers in communities to prioritize health in areas with the largest inequities.