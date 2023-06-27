Celebrate Fourth of July with us at the Let Freedom Sing! Music City 4th celebration!

It's an experience you don't wanna miss! Nashville's Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th is returning with one of the largest fireworks shows in the country!

Things can get pretty crowded downtown and we want to make sure you're fully prepared if you plan on attending, below you'll not only find the star-studded lineup for the night, but traffic information, weather forecasts and more!

The event site will be open from 12 - 10 p.m. and the Amazon Family Fun Zone will be open from 12 - 5 p.m. at the Walk of Fame Park.

There's plenty of free fun for all ages to enjoy! You can explore the art of music through the instrument petting zoo, take part in the Dr. Pepper Football Toss and pick up some merch from the Folds of Honor Tennessee!

Make sure you get there by 11 so you can enjoy all the tunes!

Head on over to the Main Show at 4 p.m. so you can get a good spot for your favorite artist!

The show continues with the Nashville Symphony leading us into a beautiful piece and playing us through the spectacular firework celebration!

Gates to Ascend will open at 4 p.m.

🍽 Getting hungry? 🍽

Head to one of the food vendors or trucks around the site!

Food Truck Court will be located on Rep. John Lewis Way from Broadway to Demonbreun near the Amazon Family Fun Zone and on First Avenue near Ascend Amphitheater.

Food vendors will be on First Avenue North near Riverfront Park. Additional hot dog vendors will be along Broadway.

Here's a listof what will be there!

So you've got your travel plan ready, you're set for food, but what about the rules of Let Freedom Sing? Here's what is and isn't allowed.

First off, bring refillable water bottles so that you can stay hydrated as things will be HOT. There are two water stations, four misting stations and three cooling areas in addition to first-aid tents throughout the area.

Make sure to follow along with the most recent forecast ➣ 🌞

Backpacks and coolers are not allowed, but smaller bags are (see below)

✅Bring it in!✅



Collapsible chairs everywhere, except Ascend Amphitheater

Handheld personal-sized umbrellas (up to 36”)

Blankets and tarps (up to 6’x8’)

Small bags (up to 16”x10”x4”)

Personal cameras

❌ Not allowed ❌



No guns, knives, other weapons, or dangerous devices of any kind

No backpacks or luggage

No coolers

No outside alcoholic beverages. Only alcoholic beverages purchased from a designated official event vendor are allowed on site.

No illegal substances, drugs, or drug paraphernalia

No fireworks

No laser pointers

No pets (except service animals)

No drones or other remote-controlled aerial or ground-based devices

No unauthorized vending, sales, sampling, solicitation, or distribution of materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, etc. (event credentials required)

No wagons or pull-carts

No unauthorized personal transport devices, including bicycles, roller blades, skateboards, Segways, golf carts, mopeds, scooters, electric scooters (Bird, Lime, Spin, Lyft, JUMP, Gotcha, Bolt) or any personal motorized vehicles other than wheelchairs or ADA Devices (event credentials required)

No pedicabs or pedal taverns

No unauthorized amplification devices permitted, that disrupt event production, including handheld megaphones

No noisemakers (musical instruments, bullhorns, air horns, whistles, etc.)

No performances or demonstrations of any type outside of the Designated Freedom of Expression Zone

No pop-up tents

No beach or pole-style umbrellas

No inserting stakes, poles, or any other objects into the ground, or use of ropes, cords, tape, etc. to reserve space

No hammocks or attaching anything to any park structures or trees

No audio recorders or video cameras

No camera stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks, or selfie sticks

No pepper spray

No aerosol containers of any kind

No sealed containers of any kind

No throwing objects

No professional-grade radios or walkie-talkies

No large chains or spiked jewelry

No signs, flags on sticks or poles

No collapsible chairs in Ascend Amphitheater

PHONE RECORDINGS OF CONCERTS ARE ILLEGAL: No bootleg recording, streaming, or reposting.