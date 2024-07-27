Celebration of life held for Asher Sullivan with Murfreesboro community

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Family, friends and community came together Friday night to remember the life of 10-year-old Asher Sullivan.

His years were cut short after a tragic accident. He was swept into a storm drain after major flooding in early May.

At New Vision Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, many at Asher's celebration of life remembered him as joyful, daring and full of life.

Videos were shared of Asher dancing, laughing, traveling and playing with his 12-year-old brother Declan.

"And when I think of those [memories]...that's just one story of how Asher danced through life," said his father Jimmy Sullivan to the crowd. Sullivan is the director of Rutherford County Schools.

"You will always be loved, always be missed, and forever be remembered," added his mother Kaycee.

Though there were tears, his parents said today was less about the sorrow and more about the joy Asher brought.

"Asher was very proud of the fact that he had been to all 50 states, 48 national parks and four countries," said his mother, as she shared memories of their family trips.

Asher not only lived fully in his 10 years but is now living on through four organ donor recipients.

The family is in the process of setting up a charity meant to honor Asher as well as his brother Declan, who had leukemia and is now in remission. If you want to find out more or donate by visiting their GoFundMe.