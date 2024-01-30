Celebration of life scheduled for 7-year-old 'J-Bird' who lost her battle to cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — So many of you have been touched by a little girl from Dover named J-Bird that I wanted to pass along her funeral arrangements for this weekend.

My Hero: Jessica Hart

Jessica Hart was one of my hero's I featured nearly two years ago because she was bravely battling cancer with such a positive attitude and love of God and Jesus.

She passed away last week at the age of 7 after losing that battle.

Jessica Hart, lovingly known as J-Bird, has died after her battle with cancer

Her celebration of life is set for this Saturday, February 3rd at 11 a.m. at the Stewart County High School gym.

They ask you to wear bright happy colors, especially Tennessee Orange if you plan to attend. They will not be live-streaming the event.