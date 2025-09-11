Charlie Kirk was set to speak in Middle Tennessee next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Political activist Charlie Kirk was supposed to visit the Mid-State as early as next week.

He was set to speak at the Culture & Christianity Conference in Murfreesboro on Friday.

He was shot and killed while speaking at a university campus event in Utah on Wednesday.

"I'm a combination of heartbroken and devastated and fricking livid," said former television anchor Sage Steele, who was set to be a speaker alongside Kirk at World Outreach Church. "I love you, Charlie. I love you, Erika."

Meanwhile, local conservative commentator Steve Gill says Kirk was a prominent figure in the conservative world, despite his young age.

"We were at a lot of conferences and events and things together," he started. "And he was again, the person you saw onstage was the person he was — you know, a great father, a great husband, and he was only 31 years old. His best was ahead, and that's really what we've lost as a country."

Kirk was known for what he was doing when he died: sparking conversations and challenging beliefs.

"Again, whether it's the assassination attempt on Trump, whether it's the assassination attempt on Steve Scalise at a congressional baseball practice, we are seeing these targeted hits on conservative political figures," said Gill.

Gill says whether you liked his ideas or not, they shouldn't have gotten him killed.

