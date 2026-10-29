Cheatham County leaders considering consolidation of two elementary schools as early as next school year

CHEATHAM CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Cheatham County leaders are considering combining two elementary schools in southern Cheatham County.

The district confirmed the proposal to consolidate Pegram Elementary and Kingston Springs Elementary will be discussed Thursday night at the board's workshop meeting. The changes would be made for the start of the 2027-2028 school year.

It's important to note that the district said no final decision has been made yet.

"The proposal is designed to bring together the two South Cheatham County schools while strengthening educational opportunities and support services for students," said Cheatham County School District.

If the proposal moves forward, the community forums would be held at both schools for additional information. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Ashland City Elementary STEM Academy.

The meeting will be streamed for those who can not make it in person.

Do you have more information about this story, or have questions about what this means for your student? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com