Cheekwood's first ever Community Celebration kicks off Tuesday

NASHVILLE, TENN (WTVF) — It can be tough to entertain the entire family once school gets out for the summer. Enter Cheekwood Estate & Gardens and its first-ever Community Celebration.

Starting Tuesday, multiple kids activities, events and concerts will be offered at discounted ticket prices. Members get free daytime admission and discounted evening special event tickets. Non-members receive half-price admission. To reserve your tickets and time slot, visit Cheekwood's website.

Schedule of Events

Tuesday, June 3:



Classics in the Gardens 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Enjoy two performances by the Nashville Opera featuring love songs/arias at 10 a.m.

and 12 p.m.

The Nashville Public Library Puppet Truck will give a free performance of “The Frog Prince” at 2 p.m.

Enjoy two performances by the Nashville Opera featuring love songs/arias at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The Nashville Public Library Puppet Truck will give a free performance of “The Frog Prince” at 2 p.m. Fun for the Kids: Elizabethan Silhouettes Activity 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Learn about fashion in the age of Queen Elizabeth and then dress a silhouette using coffee filters and watercolors.

Learn about fashion in the age of Queen Elizabeth and then dress a silhouette using coffee filters and watercolors. Shakespeare in the Gardens 6 – 9 p.m. Experience special performances by The Nashville Shakespeare Festival among the Enchanted Castles and a Shakespearean Cocktail Crawl.

Wednesday, June 4:



Tennessee Treasures 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum brings its Musical Petting Zoo to Cheekwood from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and pays tribute to Taylor Swift with a Dance Party featuring some of her most beloved songs and a Friendship Bracelet Making Station from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum brings its Musical Petting Zoo to Cheekwood from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and pays tribute to Taylor Swift with a Dance Party featuring some of her most beloved songs and a Friendship Bracelet Making Station from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Fun for the Kids: Tennessee Wildflowers Seed Bombs 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Learn about the native wildflowers that blanket the state and make your own seed bomb to take home and plant.

Learn about the native wildflowers that blanket the state and make your own seed bomb to take home and plant. Under the Stars: Rodney Crowell 7 p.m.

Legendary singer, songwriter, and Grammy Award winner Rodney Crowell brings his timeless talent to Cheekwood for an intimate concert on Swan Lawn. With a career spanning over five decades, Crowell has crafted unforgettable hits blending country, folk, and Americana, earning widespread acclaim for his storytelling and soulful performances. Premium ticket packages are available, offering exclusive perks for an elevated concert experience.

Thursday, June 5:



Groovin’ in the Garden 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Join us on Arboretum Lawn for an electrifying day of rock and roll performed by some of the coolest kid bands around! These talented music students will impress and inspire you with their performances and undeniable energy.

Join us on Arboretum Lawn for an electrifying day of rock and roll performed by some of the coolest kid bands around! These talented music students will impress and inspire you with their performances and undeniable energy. Fun for the Kids: Make a Maraca 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

We’re grooving in the garden today, so make a maraca and dance to your own rhythm.

We’re grooving in the garden today, so make a maraca and dance to your own rhythm. Thursday Night Out featuring Sunny Dada and AfrokokoRoot 5 – 9 p.m.

Cheekwood and Grimey’s New & Preloved Music, Nashville’s legendary independent record store, are teaming up for three special Grimey’s in the Garden events in 2025. The first takes place June 5 during Thursday Night Out with a performance by Sunny Dada and AfrikokoRoot. A 12-piece band will perform vibrant rhythms of Afrobeat music blended with jazz, funk, and soul. Two more Grimey’s in the Garden shows happen in October in the Cheekwood Beer Garden. Grimey’s curates the music and their DJs spin eclectic tunes before each show. Win tickets at the Grimey’s location at 1060 E. Trinity Lane.

Friday, June 6:



Best Outdoor Classroom 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Take a day to learn in Nashville’s best outdoor classroom. Travel through Cheekwood’s grounds and step into the world of pollinators and understand the science behind a rain garden. Also, meet three visiting animal ambassadors from the Nashville Zoo during 45- minute programs at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Take a day to learn in Nashville’s best outdoor classroom. Travel through Cheekwood’s grounds and step into the world of pollinators and understand the science behind a rain garden. Also, meet three visiting animal ambassadors from the Nashville Zoo during 45- minute programs at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Fun for the Kids: 3-D Bluebirds Activity 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Of the many things to see at Nashville’s best outdoor classroom, the bluebirds are among the prettiest! Make your own bluebird to take home with you.

Of the many things to see at Nashville’s best outdoor classroom, the bluebirds are among the prettiest! Make your own bluebird to take home with you. Movie Night in the Gardens: gates Open at 7:30 p.m., showtime at 8 p.m.

Watch one of the greatest love stories of all time, “The Princess Bride,” unfold on the big screen while relaxing outdoors. A high-spirited adventure that pits true love against inconceivable odds, the movie has charmed generations of fans with its ensemble cast and quotable script.

Saturday, June 7:



Sharing the Love 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Rejuvenate in nature at a free wellness class, including a Beginner Yoga class at 10 a.m. and a Sound Bath Meditation at 12 p.m., both provided by Small World Yoga. Just bring a mat and join in.

Rejuvenate in nature at a free wellness class, including a Beginner Yoga class at 10 a.m. and a Sound Bath Meditation at 12 p.m., both provided by Small World Yoga. Just bring a mat and join in. Fun for the Kids: Love Grows Here Activity 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Design your own flower-filled heart and take a little Cheekwood love home with you.

Design your own flower-filled heart and take a little Cheekwood love home with you. All You Need is Love Concert 6 p.m.

Join us on Arboretum Lawn for a concert featuring Forever Abbey Road. This incredible collective of top Nashville musicians will perform an electrifying set of timeless Beatles hits with dynamic energy and exceptional musicianship. Get ready to experience the timeless music of The Beatles like never before.

The Cheekwood Gardening School Presents $5 Classes

The Cheekwood Gardening School is the ultimate resource for the Nashville home gardener, where you can learn from instructors hailing from local Master Gardener Associations, regional plant societies, and Cheekwood’s horticulturists. Take advantage of the opportunity to develop a new skill, meet like-minded horticulturists and expand your gardening abilities with classes for just $5 during the Cheekwood Community Celebration. All classes are held in the Courtyard Classroom at 1:30 p.m. To register visit:

https://cheekwood.org/learn/adult-education-programs/cheekwood-gardening-school/

June 3 | Historic Garden Design: Selections from England, France, and Italy

June 4 | Designing Native Plant Gardens

June 5 | Dig In: Kid-Friendly Gardening

June 6 | Bringing Birds to Your Garden

June 7 | Touch Grass: The Mental Health Benefits of Nature