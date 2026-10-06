Christa Pike conscious and speaking after failed Tennessee execution attempt, attorneys say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Attorneys for death row inmate Christa Pike said Tuesday that Pike remains conscious and can speak as she receives critical medical treatment days after what they described as a failed execution attempt.

In a statement released Tuesday, attorneys with the Tennessee Office of the Post-Conviction Defender and Federal Defender Services of Eastern Tennessee said Pike is continuing to receive care despite suffering what they called severe damage to her arms during the execution process.

"Against all odds, Christa Pike is conscious, speaking, and continues to receive critical medical care," the statement said. Attorneys added that Pike remains handcuffed and shackled to her hospital bed while undergoing treatment.

The attorneys described Pike's recovery as "medically unprecedented" and said her long-term prognosis remains uncertain. They said they expect her to face a lengthy recovery.

The legal team thanked first responders and hospital staff for providing care to Pike, as well as supporters who have sent messages and prayers from around the world.

In the statement, attorneys pointed to Pike's history of trauma and years in restrictive confinement. They said Pike survived "two complete rounds of lethal injection" under Tennessee's execution protocol, despite warnings from her attorneys about difficulties accessing her veins.

The attorneys also claimed Pike is the only person known to have survived a complete execution attempt in the United States.

Pike's legal team renewed its call for Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to commute her death sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A hearing related to Pike's case is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday in Davidson County Chancery Court. Her attorneys said they plan to hold a news conference following the hearing.

The statement did not provide additional details about Pike's medical condition or the circumstances surrounding the execution attempt. State officials had not immediately responded to the attorneys' claims.