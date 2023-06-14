City and Community leaders hoping to find solutions to combat gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It has been more than two months since the Covenant School shooting changed the Nashville area forever. Now city and community leaders are meeting to find solutions to combat gun violence.

There will be three meetings, each with their own focus.

On June 14 at 4:00 p.m. in the Metro Historic Courthouse, the meeting will focus on school safety with the police and fire departments and the MNPS district. There will also be an update on gun legislation from different state representatives.

The other two meetings will be on June 21 at 6 p.m. in the Hillsboro High School auditorium and June 28 at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Historic Metro Courthouse.

All of these meetings are open to the public and will be streamed online.

If you have questions or comments, you are asked to submit them ahead of time. The deadline for the meeting Wednesday has passed, but you can submit your questions and comments for the other meetings here.