City of Clarksville needs your input on making streets safer

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville is the fifth largest city in Tennessee and growing by some 6,000 people a year, according to the census.

Unfortunately, we report on serious crashes in the city, far too often. So, we wanted to share a push from the city to make roads safer.

Thanks to a new federal grant, staff are creating a Safe Streets for All action plan.

The city will look at different factors like speeding, unsafe infrastructure and impaired driving.

They need to hear from the community as they embark on this effort.

You can take the five-minute survey online,just click here.