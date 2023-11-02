Watch Now
City of Clarksville needs your input on making streets safer

Federal grant to create a Safe Streets for All plan
WTVF
Posted at 2023-11-02T03:34:56-0500
and last updated 2023-11-02 04:34:56-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville is the fifth largest city in Tennessee and growing by some 6,000 people a year, according to the census.

Unfortunately, we report on serious crashes in the city, far too often. So, we wanted to share a push from the city to make roads safer.

Thanks to a new federal grant, staff are creating a Safe Streets for All action plan.

The city will look at different factors like speeding, unsafe infrastructure and impaired driving.

They need to hear from the community as they embark on this effort.

You can take the five-minute survey online,just click here.

