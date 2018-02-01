City Officials Respond To Mayor's Admission Of Affair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Council members and city officials sounded off following Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's admission of an extramarital affair.

Nashville Mayor Admits Affair With Police Bodyguard

Metro Councilman Bob Mendes took to Twitter shortly after the news broke.

This is obviously shocking news that is still developing. I’m sure we all have questions about what the public impact is or might be. https://t.co/SsCJAmXF47 — Bob Mendes (@mendesbob) January 31, 2018

Metro Councilman Steve Glover declined to comment on what he said was a personal issue with Mayor Barry, but he said:

“On the political side, I think we have a number of massive issues in front of us,” referring to Metro General Hospital and the proposed transit plan, “I think meaningful and deep conversation among Nashville taxpayers is what’s needed at this point.”

Metro Councilman Jim Shulman said:

"This is a very tough day for the Mayor and a tough day for all of us. But Nashville has shown it can work through hard days."

NewsChannel 5 Legal Analyst responded to our questions, saying the news broke during a crucial time for the mayor.