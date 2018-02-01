City Officials Respond To Mayor's Admission Of Affair

Metro Councilman Steve Glover declined to comment on what he said was a personal issue with Mayor Barry, but he said:
“On the political side, I think we have a number of massive issues in front of us,” referring to Metro General Hospital and the proposed transit plan, “I think meaningful and deep conversation among Nashville taxpayers is what’s needed at this point.”
Metro Councilman Jim Shulman said:
"This is a very tough day for the Mayor and a tough day for all of us. But Nashville has shown it can work through hard days."
NewsChannel 5 Legal Analyst responded to our questions, saying the news broke during a crucial time for the mayor.
“I don’t think it could have come at a worse time for her, with all the other things she’s trying to deal with -- being mayor, with the transit referendum about to come up, and general hospital, and just generally being a mayor of a major city like Nashville that has so many things going on at one time. And obviously, the buck stops at her desk with things that she has to deal with, and now she has something to deal with of a personal nature," said NewsChannel 5 Political Analyst Pat Nolan.