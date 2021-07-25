Citywide baby shower held to help alleviate financial load of having a baby

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Welcoming a child into the world is exciting, but costly too so on Sunday, Nashville community groups are throwing a citywide baby shower to help parents out a little.

The event is for any expecting moms or new moms looking to get a little assistance. The organizers know how much COVID-19 has impacted families here in Middle Tennessee, so they wanted to host an event to give back.

They also know that so many people had to either cancel or couldn’t afford a baby shower, so the Nashville Peace Makers decided to just have a party for all of Nashville.

The group has teamed up with about 15 different partners to give away free baby supplies like diapers, wipes, formula, gently used baby clothes and other necessities to the new and expectant moms in attendance. There will also be prize giveaways, like gift cards, car seats and strollers.

Lydia Schumake, who put the entire event together, said you can never have enough baby supplies, adding that when she was a first-time mom, she had no clue what to expect. Now, she likes being able to help.

"Now that I’ve become a mom any little bit helps. There’s no shame in coming to pick up diapers. Whatever supplies you can get it’s a great opportunity," Schumake said.

The shower starts at 1 p.m. at Centennial Park at the event center on Sunday, July 25. Signs will be placed all over the park to let people know how to get to the party. For those who decide to attend, expect a party with balloons, food and free baby supplies.