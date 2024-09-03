Civil Rights activists rally as DOJ investigates Trousdale Turner Correctional Center

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a federal investigation into Tennessee's largest private prison, Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, following numerous complaints about inmate conditions.

Pastor Venita Lewis, a former NAACP Nashville chapter president and longtime civil rights activist, has received numerous reports of serious issues at the facility over the years.

“We’ve heard from individuals claiming they were being raped, and the prison was on constant lockdown for 24, 48 hours, sometimes weeks. No calls out. No calls in. Poor staffing, poor food conditions,” said Lewis.

The allegations are being investigated, but Lewis and other advocates, including community activist Angela Stansberry, are calling for the prison's closure.

“They’re destroying our communities, and we have to speak up and have it shut down,” said Stansberry. “For those loved ones who receive calls from inmates, it’s tough every time they pick up the phone.”

Cindy Cummings, whose son is incarcerated at Trousdale, described the conditions as horrific. “Change the place or shut it down. They’re treating these men like it’s a horror house,” she said.

Cummings also shared a specific incident involving her son:

“They took a knife and hit him in the head, causing a 3 to 5-inch gash. Blood was everywhere.”

Despite her concerns, Cummings said they have gone unanswered, fueling the resolve of activists like Lewis to continue speaking out.

“We’re asking the governor to look at Frank Strada, the commissioner of prisons. We’re asking for him to be removed from his position,” Lewis said.

Lewis plans to continue advocating for those affected by hosting protests outside the facility.

“You may have violated the law or made a bad judgment, but at the end of the day, you still have your civil rights. As long as that’s being violated, that’s not what a prison should look like,” said Lewis.

Those with relevant information or loved ones affected by conditions at the prison are encouraged to contact the Department of Justice. The Tennessee Department of Correction has stated its intention to fully cooperate with the federal investigation.

