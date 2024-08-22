Civil Rights attorney provides insight on federal investigation into Trousdale Turner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week, the Department of Justice launched a civil investigation into the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. Dozens of emails from loved ones and former inmates have flooded into our newsroom regarding the for-profit prison.

We're committed to tracking down answers, so we spoke with Attorney Wesley Clark of Brazil Clark PLLC.

"When they fall into that system or loved one, or children fall into that system they’re just shocked. They learn what it’s like inside prison cells in the United States," Wesley Clark explained. "They’ve been called death factories very accurately I would concur."

NewsChannel 5 has spoken to former inmates and loved ones about the conditions inside the for-profit prison. They have accusations of physical and sexual abuse. Also, about deadly drugs being brought in.

"Human nature, greed, lack of oversight, and power dynamics between inmates and guards, the salaries that are very low to pay guards. That would naturally incentivize the kind of criminal behavior for smuggling contraband," Clark added.

Clark specializes in civil rights law. He is proud to see the Department of Justice open an investigation. He said it’s a challenge for the average person to go up against a company like CoreCivic, but says it starts with going through the administrative process.

"You have to file a grievance. Then have to appeal it to every level that an appeal is available. And then only after that final appeal is denied are you able to bring a claim. It requires a very serious physical injury or death before attorneys can invest time going after these cases," Clark added.

Clark is hopeful this investigation will lead to change across the volunteer state and prisons around the country. He believes the outcome of the investigation could lead to the DOJ monitoring the prison for a period to make sure they meet expectations.

The Civil Rights Division’s Special Litigation Section is conducting this investigation jointly with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact the department via phone at 888-392-7031 or by email at community.trousdaleturner@usdoj.gov.

