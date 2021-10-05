Clarksville 10-year-old recovering from hit-and-run by red SUV

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 10-year-old girl in Clarksville is recovering she was hit by a vehicle while riding a bike.

On Saturday, October 2, Kiley Hernandez was riding her bike with her sister and a friend around the neighborhood when a red SUV sideswiped Kiley.

The driver left her lying in the street on Sikorsky Lane and Raven Road. Her father, Christopher Hernandez, rushed her to the hospital.

"Just seeing her cry and to see her scruffed up, I didn't know if they ran her leg over or how severe it was," said Hernandez.

The family said Kiley suffered from a concussion and brain bleeding.

She is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery in the coming weeks.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help out with medical expenses.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Officer Headley at 931-648-0656, ext. 5683.

You can also remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward by contacting the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.