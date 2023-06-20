Clarksville Buc-ee's will have 120 pumps, massive retail store along I-24 West

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New documents submitted to the Clarksville Regional Planning Commission shows the specifics of the proposed Buc-ee's Travel Center in Clarksville. According to the plan submitted June 6th, Middle Tennesee's first location will feature 120 gas pumps, a 76,000 square foot retail store and more than 600 parking spots.

But because Beaverland is such a draw, it could cause major road congestion on an already busy interstate exit.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said roads around the site will have to be widened.

"Buc-ee's has expressed an interest in locating a store at Exit 1, but significant upgrades to that intersection will require an investment by the company or the state since it is a TDOT highway," Pitts said.

If you've never been to the Texas based chain, it's a little hard to explain. It's part mega store, part travel center.

"They've got beef jerky, they’ve got clothes, they’ve got goat milk lotion," said Raymond Hamlet, a semi driver and loyal fan of Buc-ee's.

Their loyal followers are called Beaver Believers, and they often invest in branded clothing to prove it. But Mike Gatlin and his wife don't intend to be one of them.

"I don’t know if I need Bucee’s in my wardrobe," Mike said with a grin.

"I agree with him," added Karen Gatlin, Mike's wife.

Hamlet said he's already chomping at the bit to buy from the beaver.

"Oh you better believe it," he said.

Philadelphia based gas station Wawa has also submitted planning documents to the Clarksville Regional Planning Commission. They are requesting to build on Fort Campbell Boulevard, near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line.

According to planning documents, it would be located on a two acre site featuring 16 gas pumps. Both proposed sites would feature designated parking for EVs.

Both proposals will have to be approved by the Clarksville Regional Planning Commission.