Clarksville caregiver arrested on TennCare Fraud and forgery charges

TBI
Posted at 5:49 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 06:49:59-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a caregiver in Clarksville.

In September 2021, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents began investigating allegations of fraudulent timesheets being submitted for in-home care.

During the investigation, it was determined 61-year-old Gena R. Kilgore, who was employed as a home healthcare provider was responsible for the fraud.

Agents determined between July 2017 and March 2020, Kilgore enrolled a family member to receive home healthcare services from her employer at an address in Cordova.

Agents said she submitted timesheets on behalf of other caregivers for the family member’s care, and collected payments for services that were not provided by the caregivers.

With the assistance of the Clarksville Police Department, TBI agents arrested Kilgore in Clarksville, where she now lives.

She was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of TennCare Fraud, Theft between $60,000 - $250,000, and forgery.

Her bond is set at $1,000.

The Office of Inspector General deals specifically with TennCare recipient fraud.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates TennCare provider fraud and patient abuse.

The Office of Inspector General has a TennCare Fraud Most Wanted list. Currently there are four people from Middle Tennessee on the list.

