Clarksville homeowner experiences anxiety when rain is on the forecast because of repeated flooding

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sandbags line Elberta Drive in Clarksville, some have been there so long that plants are growing out of them. For one homeowner on this street, the sight of rain on the weather forecast brings immediate anxiety.

"What can I do? The city don't care, or they're not putting forth effort to make it look like they care," said Candice Payne.

When Payne became a homeowner about five years ago, she didn't know the flood of problems she was about to take on.

"It started from the February flood—well, from the May. See, there are so many floods I can't keep up," said Payne.

Her home on Elberta Drive has taken on water five times, most recently last month.

"We're coming up on almost one year from the first flood," said Payne.

Despite repeated attempts to reach out to city officials, Payne says nothing has been done about what she calls "Lake Elberta."

She says the drain pipes aren't working correctly, so every time it rains, the street fills up and water gets into the home.

"Oh, we got water already," said Payne.

For Payne, rain always brings anxiety—but that stress is eased somewhat by the support of the community, including area churches that are helping her rebuild.

She hopes the city will do something soon, because she's mentally exhausted.

"If I do get rid of it, it's going to be somebody else. The only other way to prevent that from happening is for the city to buy it, and then they can demolish it and nobody can build here again," said Payne.

Non-profit organizations and community members have stepped in to help in a big way — covering the cost of temporary housing and supporting Payne while she's displaced.

She's hopeful she'll be able to move back into her home next month.

Have you experienced flooding issues in your neighborhood that haven't been addressed? Share your story and see our full video report on this ongoing problem in Clarksville. Email the reporter at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com to discuss drainage issues in your area.

