Clarksville NAACP calls for answers after arrest video, death of Darius Chappell in custody

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A June 29 arrest video captured outside a Fort Campbell Boulevard business in Clarksville is drawing scrutiny from community leaders, following the death of the man seen in the video.

Darius Chappell was arrested by deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. After being taken into custody, Chappell was booked into the Montgomery County Jail. On Friday morning, during a routine check, he was found unresponsive in his cell and died at Vanderbilt's Clarksville location.

The video of the arrest, which involves a Clarksville Police K-9, prompted public concern and questions about the use of force.

Lorena Morris, president of the Clarksville Montgomery County NAACP, said her main concern was the use of the K-9 during the struggle.

"Our concern is that the video of the arrest prompted significant public concern and question regarding the use of force," said Morris. "We want to make sure that everyone is told what his actual cause of death is."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation surrounding Chappell's death. Clarksville Police said the department opened an internal investigation into the K-9 deployment, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave until the internal investigation is complete.

"We are all equal. We are all human. So we should all get the same respect as other people do," Morris said.

For previous reporting on the incident click here.

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