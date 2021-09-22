Clarksville teacher who touched many lives loses battle with COVID-19

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A beloved middle school teacher and church elder in Clarksville has died from COVID-19.

Gregory Tramel was a sixth grade social studies teacher at Kenwood Middle School for over 20 years. He was 51 years old.

His family says he was always smiling, joking, and uplifting anyone he came in contact with.

They said it was amazing that he kept such an upbeat personality even though as a veteran, he suffered from PTSD as a result injuries sustained in Desert Storm. He had ongoing joint pain for years, but he still smiled.

"They just adored him," colleague Lindsay Karas said. "That's why I thought of him like Frosty the Snowman because they would follow the him around with this magic in his eyes."

Tramel was also a husband for 31 years and the father of two grown children. He was a talented piano player and song leader who would share his talents every week at church.

Earlier this month, Tramel and his wife were both hospitalized with COVID-19. After two weeks of having difficulty breathing and other complications, Tramel passed away.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the funeral costs.