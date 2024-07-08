Classmates raising money to help family pay for murdered Macon County girl's funeral

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Trinity Bostic planned to go to the movies with her friend in early July. But then on July 3, the 17-year-old's body was found in Hendersonville.

The Macon County girl's body was found in a tree line in Hendersonville. According to police, a trash worker discovered her remains near State Route 386 and New Shackle Island Road. The location is 45 miles from Lafayette where she lived.

Bostic loved beauty, fashion, and cars, according to her friends. She was also known to give great compliments.

"She was so bright and so loving," said Jaycee Meador, a fellow senior.

Friends of the rising Macon County High School senior met with me to keep the 17-year-old's friendly spirit alive.

"I hope that in coming years it's not just going to be some girl that died, she'll still be remembered," said Meador.

Over the weekend, Hendersonville police said a 17-year-old boy from Westmoreland was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for killing Bostic. Her friends believe it is an ex-boyfriend who is in police custody.

Classmate Landon Connor wanted to do something for her family, so he started a GoFundMe to help them pay for the unexpected funeral.

"I started it thinking it would not do that well, but it just started to blow up," Connor said. "And we're hoping that it continues to draw in money for the family."

As of Monday afternoon, it had almost reached the $10,000 goal.

People who were close to Bostic plan to wear her favorite color, purple, to her funeral, which is scheduled for Tuesday in Portland.

"She didn't deserve what happened to her at all," said Khloe Redfield, a friend.