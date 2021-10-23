Watch
Clean up efforts continue in Waverly two months after flood

Posted at 6:54 PM, Oct 23, 2021
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s been a little over two months since the deadly flood in Humphreys County killed 20 people and damaged hundreds of homes.

On Saturday, a big group came together for a cleanup effort to help homeowners still struggling with flood damage.

A volunteer with the organization Inspiritus, Tony Vanella, said they've been working with a few volunteers six days a week to clean up Waverly, but more help is needed.

"These people are so traumatized," Vanella said, "Seeing this reminds them of everything they've been through and they've lost."

If you want to volunteer or a Humphreys County resident needing help with clean up contact 931-888-8011 to sign up.

"We desperately need assistance in Waverly," said Vanella, "These people don't deserve this."

You will receive an assignment time as well as a starting place.

