Clean-up from March flooding continues for Donelson homeowner

DONELSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly two months later, a homeowner in the Donelson area is still working to clean up from the March flood.

"Someone’s barn from over the other side of the creek has washed down into the creek," Vickie Cothren said. "You can see all debris it’s catching."

McCrory Creek runs through her backyard on Truxton Court and often washes up random items.

Cothren said her home has already been flooded five times over the years.

She has reached out to her council members about needing help but says she hasn't received any assistance.

"If water gets into a home once it’s devastating, but five times," Cothren said. "I think the city needs to come check this out or do something."

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to the council members representing her district but has not heard back yet.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is opening three Multi-Agency Recovery Centers this weekend to help those impacted by the March floods. The centers will be located in Davidson, Williamson and Wilson counties. Click here for more information.