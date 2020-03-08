PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cleanup continues across Putnam County after 18 people were killed in the violent storm.

Days after the EF-4 tornado hit Putnam county, volunteers are doing what they can to clean up the damage of what's left of hundreds of homes.

"It's been crazy, we've been finding things like dog food, toys," said volunteer Crystal Moss, "personal items, so that's been hard and humbling to see that, that this is where people lived their lives and pieces of their lives are scattered."

Dozens of volunteers rallied around Tracy Savage, who barely survived the tornado's wrath. She narrowly escaped death by holding onto her toilet, and a sliver of faith.

"I remember I was finally able to hold onto the bottom of the toilet with my arm, everything else kept being ripped out of my hands, I was just trying to grab whatever I can," said Savage, "my house started crumbling, the roof came off, I didn't want to get sucked up in it."

The tornado tossed Savage from her bathroom to her backyard where she was later discovered under pieces of her sink and debris.

"There was glass all over my legs and arms, it was raining and cold, it was scary and then there was no one there to help us," recalled Savage.

Savage broke a rib, fractured her wrist, and had to get stitches from pieces of glass that cut up her body.

She says she's only been back to her home once since the tornado hit because seeing what's left is just too hard. Luckily, she has neighbors and volunteers who've stepped up, to do the lifting when the wounds feel too heavy.

"Everybody has been so great," said Savage, "I had no idea I was so loved."

The road to recovery will be long but if this week has proved anything it’s that together we can get through it.