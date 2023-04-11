Clinic offers free chance to clear legal records

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A chance to clear your record can mean a second chance at life for ex-offenders. Wilson County is once again hosting a free expungement clinic later this month in Lebanon.

Anyone with a record in Wilson County may register by April 15to find out if they have a path to clear legal records during the expungement event, held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Journey Church on 1240 Leeville Pike. Participants must register in advance so records can be retrieved by the Court Clerk before the clinic.

Other resources will be available at the April 27 event including information on adult education, the American Job Center Mobile Bus, the Justice Bus and several second-chance employers.

This is the second time the county has hosted a free expungement clinic. Last October, 166 expungements were prepared at the clinic.

"When people have come through and I've sat in the orders over expungement, I'm asking them is: this going to help you get a job, or get you out from under some costs and stuff like that? They've been very optimistic about it. I think it helps people's self-worth," criminal court judge Brody Kane said last October.

