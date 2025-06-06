CMA Fest: Day 1 avoided severe weather, but will the rest of the weekend?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest kicked off without a hitch this Thursday!

90,000 people are expected to show up throughout the weekend.

Longtime fans like Jesse Bellamy got nostalgic looking back at the years: "Totally, I look forward to it every year," he said. "[Back then] it was Conway Twitty, John Schneider, George Strait, and the Bellamy Brothers. That was the lineup for the MCA show in the '80s, and it was the first CMA show I remember."

This year, thousands are back and ready for great music, but the possibility of rain might pose a threat. There's also a chance for severe storms, with a Storm 5 Alert this Friday and Saturday.

If severe weather rolls in, daytime shelters will be at the Music City Center and Garage, the Hilton Hotel Underground Parking Garage, and the 222 Garage.

Keep in mind, umbrellas are not allowed inside Nissan Stadium. In the event of severe weather at the nightly concerts, you're asked to follow the instructions given inside the stadium.

If the show goes on, many fans have a plan. "I got a poncho! I got one in my pocket, I got one for me, I got one for my hat," laughed Rodney Walls from Alabama. "Any weather comes at us, we're not afraid of it," added first-timer Brittany Thiese.

The crew with Vanderbilt Life Flight says heat-related illness is their top concern. Hydrate with water or sports drinks, and don't wait until you're thirsty to start drinking.

More than 50 Vanderbilt medics will be stationed at six medical tents and five ambulances throughout downtown. They'll also be there to treat minor issues like blisters or sunburns.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.