Cold and shivering, some in Nashville were caught empty-handed in the arctic blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Freezing temperatures can be dangerous — especially if you're not bundled up.

Mark Solomon is visiting Music City from the United Kingdom, and he did not pack gloves or winter weather gear. He expected Tennessee to be warmer.

“If you stop moving without the right clothes you can get hypothermia — it can be life-threatening,” Solomon said.

Solomon and his friend were wandering around Broadway adrift Friday morning.

"I kind of got some last-minute Christmas shopping, but I’m going to have to do it last minute because I’m freezing, but I have to get something for my wife."

Most places were closed because of the cold.

Karley Ross was caught off guard too. Her eyes were watering due to the frigid wind chills.

“I have no gloves right now. Unfortunately, I was not super prepared," Ross said.

She works at a hotel and stayed overnight. Staff couldn't make it in, and they were slammed.

"Lot of flight cancelations, definitely lot of delays, but we’re just trying to manage without anything crazy happening," Ross said.

One family visiting from Florida was walking around in hats, fur, and thick coats. They were ready for the cold but didn’t expect so many business closures.

According to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, their emergency room has treated several people for cold exposure and frostnip. For those with heart conditions, the extreme cold can be dangerous, so exercise caution. For more health information go here.

View all active school closings and delays here Interactive Radar View Radar Current Conditions Humidity: 58%

Dew point: -5°

Pressure: 30.34 in

Wind speed: 10 mph

Wind direction: W

Visibility: 9.0 mi

Sunrise: 06:55 AM

Sunset: 04:37 PM Prepare your vehicle before hitting the road Driving during icy and snowy conditions is dangerous, but if you have to get out on the roads, be sure to prepare your vehicle first! Car emergency kit necessities: Tips for driving safely in the snow: Don't forget the four Ps! The National Weather Service urges everyone during dangerously cold weather to remember the four Ps: People, pets, plants and pipes! Be sure to check on vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and children. Make sure outdoor pets have a warm shelter or bring them inside. Bring your plants inside or cover the ones that must remain outside. Lastly, cover any outdoor exposed pipes and drip your indoor faucets. Is your home prepared for the cold weather? It's important to prepare your home before cold weather moves in! Read more: Experts recommend how to prepare your home for winter weather Winter weather preparedness checklist: