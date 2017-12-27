Cold Weather Forces Nashville To Open Emergency Shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Frigid temperatures have forced Metro Nashville to open an overflow emergency shelter.

The shelter opened at Hadley Park at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and will close Wednesday morning at 8. There's also a mobile pet warming station available.

This is all part of Nashville's Cold Weather Community Response Plan, which in effect through the end of March.

It's currently at Level 2 – meaning extreme weather – and is activated when it gets to be 25 degrees or below. It only reached Level 2 status 10 days last winter.

Critical weather is Level 3 and is activated at 19 or below. Temperatures that cold are in the forecast for the next seven days.

There were also street outreach teams out overnight, canvassing streets to make sure those who chose to sleep outside knew of their options.

Metro Nashville Police officers began investigating a possible weather-related death overnight when a man was found dead in a parking lot.

Shirtless man found dead in midtown parking lot in dangerously cold temps... autopsy will determine if indeed caused by the weather. Stay safe. The overflow shelter is open until 8 @NC5 pic.twitter.com/gmCCgrnJeC — Dan Kennedy (@NC5_DanKennedy) December 27, 2017

In Clarksville, the New Providence United Methodist Church plans to stay open as long as temperatures remain so low. Clothing and food will be provided at the shelter. Donations are always accepted.

Back here in Nashville, an announcement will be made at 9 a.m. on whether the shelter will reopen again overnight.