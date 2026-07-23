Columbia homeowner dealing with damage says flooding is 'worst it's ever been'

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — For some Middle Tennessee families, the storms have passed, but the cleanup and questions are just beginning.

One family in Maury County is dealing with the aftermath of serious flooding at their home on Alpine Drive in Columbia.

Most of what was stored in Lisa Rocca's basement is ruined, and the water is slowly eroding the foundation of the house.

Rocca said this is the worst the flooding has ever been, and with potential blockage in a nearby creek, much of the water ends up on her property.

"It's overwhelming, between being a single mom and the challenges my daughter has...working full-time and trying to keep all my plates spinning and not drop any...today...has felt like a day where things are crashing down," she explained.

She's trying to stay positive, but she wants the city will address the issue.

"We're not in a flood zone either by the way, and I don't have flood insurance at all," added Rocca.

As she and a friend work to salvage what they can from the basement, she hopes another storm isn't on the way.

"There's no reason for this to keep happening," she concluded.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.