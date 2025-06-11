Columbia ice cream truck driver recovering after shooting that killed two

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Columbia ice cream truck driver is recovering after being shot during an attack that left two people dead in a neighborhood.

Marine veteran Mandu Johnson was leaving the Somerset Lane neighborhood on May 31 after delivering ice cream when he encountered the suspected gunman, Byron Childers.

“He sees me and sets down his pistol, and he starts to raise the rifle up,” Johnson said. “At that point I knew—this isn’t air-soft. This is the real deal.”

Several bullets struck Johnson’s truck—two of them hit him near his hip.

“I just felt it rip through my body,” he said.

Wounded and in shock, Johnson sped home, afraid for his wife and children. He didn’t yet know that two people had already been killed in the neighborhood.

“I thought, if this guy followed me — if he comes through that door — I have to protect my family,” Johnson said.

The family’s Rocketship Gourmet Ice Cream truck now sits in the driveway, marked by bullet holes and reminders of what happened.

“One took out this window too,” Johnson said. “He missed with all those.”

Johnson has since written small messages on the truck as part of his healing process.

“People deal with trauma in different ways,” he said. “I deal with it by being more determined.”

Johnson said the violence he witnessed that day was unlike anything he’d experienced.

“I’ve been shot at overseas, but it wasn’t that intense,” he said. “Not like that.”

Johnson’s wife, Adrienne, said the incident has taken a toll on their family.

“He’s such a tough man and kind of has this invincibility about him — he’s always strong,” she said. “So seeing him hurt is really difficult.”

Despite the trauma, the Johnsons say their mission of joy will continue. The family-run ice cream business was created out of love, and they don’t plan to stop now.

“I’m very fortunate to be here, and I’m very grateful,” Johnson said. “I think God protected me that day.”

The Johnson family is raising funds to help cover medical expenses. You can support them, here.

