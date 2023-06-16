Come celebrate Pride with us here in Nashville!

It's time to celebrate! Pride is finally here and we've been celebrating all month long! Nashville's Pride kicks off on June 24 and if you're planning on attending, we've got you covered!

The annual parade takes place at 10 a.m. on Broadway! You can watch people march down the street between 8th Ave and 2nd Avenue as Grand Marshals Olivia Hill and Eric Cox lead the way!

This event is FREE to attend and you're encouraged to bring water as it may got hot!

Nashville Pride shared a helpful map for those choosing Ride Share as well as those participating in the parade!

Nashville Pride Fest takes place over the course of two days and tickets are required. The festival is $5 per day or $10 for a weekend pass.

So what can you bring and what isn't allowed? Please not that all bags are subject to search.

Allowed:



Blankets

Lawn chairs

Strollers (including wagons)

Coolers (no alcohol or glass containers, will be searched at the gate)

Water bottles are allowed. Reusable/Refillable bottles are allowed (no alcohol).

Water. Water refill stations are located inside the festival.

Not Allowed:



Outside food or drink, including alcoholic beverages.

Scooters/Bikes

Amplified sound systems

Disorderly conduct

Littering

Advertising, selling, or promoting any third party product (including, but not limited to, food and beverage items)

Fireworks

Generators

Grills or fryers

Kerosene lamps or open flames of any kind

Laser pointers

Drones

Noisemakers

Tents, stand umbrellas, and tarps

Weapons of any kind

Nashville Pride highly recommends bringing a clear bag to store items.

Current weather conditions

So what about the performances? When's everyone performing? We've got you covered

Saturday, June 24

Host: The Princess • DJ: Jane Dupree • DJ: Aazera

Autumn Nicholas - 12:30 p.m.

Wyn Starks - 1:15 p.m.

Tayls - 2:00 p.m.

Chris Housman 4:00 p.m.

Miki Ratsula, 4:50 p.m.

Saucy Santana, 6:45 p.m.

FLETCHER, 8:00 p.m.

Adhara Bull • Arsyn • Audrina Taylor • Britney Banks • Carnelian CliniqueChazzy Fay Van de Banks • Chelle the Bombchelle • Chris Van de BlairCordelia Facade • Cya Inhale • D-Luv Saviyon • Dee Zastris • Delta GrantaIvy St James • Johneheyyy • Justine Van de Blair • Lexi von Simmons • Luke CrislerOtto Pilot • Portia • Shelby Lá Banks • Shoshana Van de Blair • Trey AlizeTrinity Monroe • Venus Anne Serena • Vidalia Anne Gentry • Vivica Steele • Zxa

Brady Riley • Coleman.X • Gigi Rich • HALLIE • Kristen Merlin • Lillicat • Liv Lombardi • Mark Robert Cash • Mercy Bell • Sonia Leigh • Steff Mahan • The SS-SR • Zoe Cummins

Sunday, June 25

Host: Sasha Dereon • DJ: Griffin Green

Ysa - 12:00 p.m.

Josey - 1:00 p.m.

corook - 2:15 p.m.

Lauren Sanderson - 3:15 p.m.

Cassadee Pope - 4:45 p.m.

Fitz and the Tantrums - 6:00 p.m.

Adam Mac • Anna Clendening • Carmen Dianne • Danni Nicholls • Elizabeth Davis • John Chandler • Lindsey Hinkle • Lorie Jo Bridges • Rackley • Shelly Fairchild • The Low Blow

615 Show Stoppers • Amber Rose • Austin St James • D-Luv Saviyon • Darkanian Snow Diamond • Dee Zastris • Dylan B Dickerson White • Eazy Luv • Flex Cartier St James • Jackson B Nite • Juan Camarena • Kara Belle • KC Sunshine • Ken Dartanyan • Kinsey Malone • Kyle Reed • Malik Sebastian Cassadine • Marisol Treviño • Nicole Richards • Noel Cummings • Rasta Boi • Salem La Strange • Seymour Chilton • Taniah D B Dickerson • Taylor Made St James • Trey Alize • Trigga Infiniti Sanchez • Whitney Gayton

