Here's how to get help if you were impacted by Saturday's tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday, a heartbreaking wave of tornadoes tore through parts of Middle Tennessee leaving behind a path of destruction. Some of the hardest hit areas were in Clarksville, Madison, Hendersonville, and Springfield.

Now Middle Tennessee is coming together to help our neighbors get back on their feet.

Davidson County residents:

Nashville Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) helps coordinate disaster response between local organizations. They have a webpage where you can ask for help if you have been impacted by the severe weather. You can also dial 211 to report any needs you have.

Metro Social Services is working with emergency officials to provide relief to those impacted by the tornadoes and asks that those who need them call MSS at (615)-862-6432. They are open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and located at 800 2nd Avenue North, Nashville, TN.

Hendersonville / Gallatin residents:

A Marshall Hospitality has Puckett's catering vans and a volunteer task force working at the 255 Airport Road staging location to provide food, bottled water and care to people impacted by the storms and is encouraging people to come visit.

The Pizza Machine is offering food to those who need it at Black Press Coffee, 251 West Main St Suite 100 Hendersonville, TN 37075.

Montgomery County Pet Reunification

On Sunday from 1:30 to 5:00 p.m. at West Creek Elementary School, an officer will be available to scan pets for a microchip and locate the pet owners. If you find a lost pet, you can take it to this location to have it scanned. If you are looking for a lost pet, check the Montgomery County Animal Care and Control pages.

Others offering help

In Clarksville, Nabil Joyiens lives in one of the neighborhoods that was barely missed by the tornado. He is cooking food on his grill for the neighborhood, since no one there has power yet. He is at 1886 Crestmont Ct., Clarksville, TN.

Big Timber Roofing, (931)-472-5055, is offering tarping and inspections all day Sunday for free, no contracts needed.

Hathaway's Demo Construction Environmental Services, (615)-608-1085, is offering junk removal for free. They also offer tree removals and other services.

If you know of any other organizations or places offering help, email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com and let us know so we can add them to the list.