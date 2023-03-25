Community Drive-in Baby Shower to give free items to families.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today new moms and moms-to-be can get what they need to take care of their babies for free at a Community Drive-in Baby Shower at Meharry Medical College.

The drive-in will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. outside of the Lentz Public Health Center at 2500 Charlotte Avenue. Gates open at noon for people to get there early.

This is hosted by Meharry Pediatrics in partnership with Nashville Strong Babies and the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville Strong Babies is a free program that connects moms with a care specialist who will support them through their journey.

At Saturday's event, people can get items like diapers, clothes, bottles, information, education and get connected to resources.

There is even a chance to win a new stroller or car seat and other prizes.

This baby shower is open to all expecting and new families and the whole family is invited.