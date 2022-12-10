Community members in Mayfield, KY honor tornado victims one year later

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVF) — Saturday marks one year since tornadoes ripped through the state of Kentucky, damaging hundreds of businesses and homes.

Dozens of lives were lost in the wake of the natural disaster. One of the hardest hit areas was Mayfield.

"That tornado just came through here like that and destroyed so much of our town. I mean everything. It’s sad, but it will be rebuilt," said community member April Wright.

It was a year ago that an EF4 tornado flattened parts of Mayfield, claiming many lives.

April Wright couldn't help but break down in tears when discussing some of her barbershop clients.

"There was a little boy that I done his hair; he passed away, so it’s tough to think about it. Then you get a sense of hope whenever you see everybody come together," Wright explained.

Hope is what gets Wright and fellow community member Barbra White through the dark days.

"It's something we wished we wouldn’t have lived through, but we’re here now to try and go forward," White explained.

On Saturday, community members came together to walk in the memory of the lives lost and to remind themselves they’re "Mayfield Strong."

"We got to help each other. That’s the way God would want us to do. He died on the cross, so we got to," Community member Joseph "Peewee" Petty said.

Through the fog, Mayfield community members traveled from the old site of the candle factory — where 9 people died — to Downtown Mayfield, as a way to honor the victims.

Wright knows her community will come back stronger than ever before because they're Mayfield Strong.

"We don’t take anything for granted. Every moment counts. I’m here, and there’s a reason why I am. I would just like to make a difference now," Wright said.