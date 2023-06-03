Community mourns loss of Brentwood mother killed in head-on collision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It has been nearly a week since a tragic incident took the life of a 36-year-old woman from Brentwood.

The victim, identified as Kelly Tolliver, was killed in a head-on collision on I-65 South between Harding Place and Old Hickory Boulevard, leaving behind a 5-year-old son.

Metro police say 19-year-old Corban Sheridan was driving in the wrong direction on I-65 South. His 2016 Toyota Corolla crashed head-on into the 2017 Audi Q7 being driven by Kelly.

Both drivers died on the scene. No other occupants were involved in the crash.

Tolliver's passing has deeply affected those who knew her. Friends of Kelly are left with cherished memories of their time together. Bridgett Ross, a close friend of Tolliver described her as a true blessing in her life.

"She was very smart. She was a good mother," Ross said.

She still has several questions about the crash, but wanted to take time to pay tribute to Tolliver's life with a balloon release. Loved ones gathered on Saturday in Hadley Park to honor her memory. Ross shared her belief that Tolliver is now in a better place.

"I know where she's at. She's in heaven," Ross said.

She firmly believes that each person has their designated time, and despite the longing for Tolliver's presence, she accepts that it was her time to depart.

Ross remains committed to supporting Tolliver's family, including the 5-year-old son she leaves behind.

As friends and family grieve, they are preparing for Tolliver's funeral, which is scheduled to take place in Milwaukee. In order to assist with the funeral expenses, a GoFundMe has been launched.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.