Community mourns the loss of beloved North Nashville pastor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville community is mourning the loss of 49-year old Bishop Marcus Campbell, the pastor of The Church at Mount Carmel and the founder of the juvenile mentoring program called Gentlemen and Not Gangsters.

Bishop Campbell had been hospitalized for several weeks due to a heart condition. Despite the outpouring of support from his congregation and the community, he succumbed to his illness this weekend.

Bishop Campbell was a true pillar of the community. Friends and family say his dedication to serving others and his commitment to making a positive difference were evident in his work with young people. Just last week, dozens of people packed his church to show their support for the beloved pastor.

Carlos Hale, a close friend of Bishop Campbell and the founder of Urban Soul Cafe, reminisced about their shared experiences growing up.

Hale spoke of Bishop Campbell's transformation from a troubled youth to a beacon of hope for the neighborhood. Despite facing personal challenges and spending time in jail, Bishop Campbell found solace in his faith and dedicated his life to serving his community.

Hale emphasized that Bishop Campbell's impact extended far beyond the pulpit. His love and compassion reached all corners of the North Nashville community and reverberated throughout the entire city.

He said Bishop Campbell recognized the increasing number of young people involved in criminal activities and opened his church as a safe haven for them. Campbell believed that by intervening in their lives at an early stage, he could help them grow into responsible adults who would positively contribute to society.

Bishop Campbell's mission to uplift and empower young individuals was especially impactful for those who lacked positive role models and struggled with difficult circumstances.

Many teenagers who had no father figure at home or faced severe hardships found comfort and guidance in the church that Bishop Campbell created, Hale said.

"He not only provided them with meals and resources, but also surrounded them with positivity and introduced them to positive role models...a luxury he didn't have during his own upbringing," Hale said.

During his hospitalization, Bishop Campbell's wife shared a heartfelt moment with Carlos Hale, where they prayed together and even FaceTimed with the Campbell.

Witnessing his friend in such a vulnerable state was difficult for Hale, but he found solace in the knowledge that Bishop Campbell had left a lasting legacy.

Hale fondly recalled the numerous community initiatives he and Bishop Campbell undertook together, such as visiting the juvenile detention center during Christmas to provide support to young inmates and their families.

Those memories of giving back to the community, whether through gospel rap or neighborhood cookouts, will forever remain etched in Hale's mind. One of his proudest moments was honoring Bishop Campbell's community work at Urban Soul Cafe, an event that took place just over a year ago.

Despite Hale's relocation to Memphis, he and Bishop Campbell maintained a strong bond, constantly engaging in phone conversations. Hale believes that the lives Bishop Campbell touched will continue his legacy by paying it forward to others in need.

Hale says Bishop Campbell will be remembered as a remarkable man, a big man with an even bigger smile, and an enormous heart. Funeral arrangements have not been made public at this time.