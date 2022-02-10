Community Oversight Board set to discuss license plate readers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The controversial license plate readers are at the top of the agenda for the Community Oversight Board's meeting Thursday afternoon.

The board was one of the groups against the technology, with one of their main concerns being the COB's limited role with the bill that passed.

"The COB is alarmed council will proceed with important law enforcement legislation excluding meaningful oversight from the COB," Chair Andrés Martinez wrote in a letter back in January.

Board members said they would only have access to information about the data storage, how it was accessed and queried. Whereas the public defender and the district attorney can access the tech, data and records.

They said they have not endorsed any legislation dealing with the readers.

The vote from Metro Council last week greenlit a six-month pilot program, but an implementation might not happen right away.

The meeting happens Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Metro Office Building