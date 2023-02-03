Community prays for systemic change after brutal killing of Tyre Nichols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The tragic killing of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police has prompted outrage nationwide, and it’s no different in the Nashville community.

Church leaders in North Nashville hosted a town hall Thursday evening calling on government stakeholders to take action.

"I believe that we need to be proactive with police reform, and I love Nashville. We want Nashville to be a strong city, and so to do that, we must be proactive in planning that what happened in Memphis will not happen here in Nashville," pastor Harold Jones, said.

Inside the town hall, passion ran deep, as people grappled with the question: why do these killings continue to happen?

"We probably do have good police. They're probably everywhere, but when you know that your police officers are doing wrong and you say nothing, you are just as bad as they are," one attendee said.

Jill Fitcheard, executive director of the Community Oversight Board, said changes need to happen to prevent a tragedy from happening closer to home.

"There is a delusional effect that this police department won't be Memphis. But because we're very close to this, and we see the complaints come in, and we talk to them, and we look at it, and we evaluate all of their records, and their uses of force it very well could be someone in Nashville," Fitcheard said.

Many in the audience hoped to see Chief of Police John Drake in attendance but he was unable to make it.

Still community members said they are committed to change. Many vowed that this is just the first of many tough conversations.