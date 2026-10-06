Company managing Dolly Parton's interests responds to nephew's request for hearing delay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The battle over Dolly Parton's estate continues between her nephew and the company managing her business interests.

She's Alive LLC claims Bryan Seaver threatened employees, business partners, and the country music icon's brand. Now the question is whether the two will meet in court this week.

A hearing between Bryan Seaver, Dolly's nephew and former head of security, and She's Alive LLC is scheduled for Friday, but Seaver is asking for more time.

According to court documents, Seaver says the lawyer he wants to represent him wasn't available to meet until October 5th. He's asking for the hearing currently still set for Friday to be continued by at least 10 days.

She's Alive LCC has filed its response to the request. The company asks the court to keep the hearing scheduled for Friday due to several reasons. One of which is that the company claims Seaver is not taking this legal action seriously, and he did not provide the name of the lawyer he allegedly reached out to, when, or why he couldn't secure representation in time.

"He waited until the last moment to take any action, and the Court should not reward that behavior," said the filing.

She's Alive LLC also argues Seaver tried to avoid being served the lawsuit three times.

One time, the process server was met with barbed wire on handrails and no-trespassing signs in the yard.

The company is also now requesting the temporary restraining order be turned into a temporary injunction. At this time, the hearing is still scheduled for Friday morning.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com