'Competition is good.' Small businesses like Caliber Coffee Company are working hard to keep customers

DONELSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The pandemic, inflation, and increasing competition have been tough on the small business model.

They're so important to communities and the economy, so we're spotlighting Caliber Coffee Company in Donelson.

We saw on social media a recent post by Caliber about growth and change.

There's about to be a new option for coffee in Donelson. Tim Hortons is opening just a few doors down where Krystal was on Lebanon Pike.

"You can support both," said Alaina Schwartz. "They may be able to offer something we can't and that's OK."

Alaina and Keith Schwartz opened their coffeehouse six years ago. Now, the shop is serving upwards of 1,200 people every day.

Not a day goes by that they're not thankful for their customer base, which they prefer to call their community.

"We have just been supported and embraced by the community in an incredible way," Alaina said.

Since opening, more coffee shops have popped up next to them.

"Competition is good, choice is best and ultimately people are going to support what they feel a connection to," Keith Schwartz said.

While we know people in Nashville love chain restaurants — as evidenced when the first Whataburger opened down the road from Caliber in Hermitage — there's just something special about a small business.

"Not work, not home. A place where we could meet, hang out, and just be," Keith said.

Caliber is open every day until 8 p.m. It opens at 6 a.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. on weekends.