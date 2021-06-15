Concert held to raise money for Alzheimer's research

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Singer Jay Allen is teaming up with a national Alzheimer's Association advocate to host a concert to benefit the millions of people battling the disease.

It's a cause that is personal to both people who are hosting the event, who have lost loved ones to Alzheimer's.

Allen's mom died from the disease a few years ago. He said he took his pain and wrote a song called "Blank Stares," which pays tribute to his mother and raises awareness for Alzheimer's. Upon its release, the song racked up about 400 million views on social media.

Now he's become a major advocate of finding a cure to end the disease. He will be hosting the Songs to End Alzheimer's event this weekend. The "songwriters round-style" evening will benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

Artists who will be performing include Allen, Kylie Morgan, Zach Stone, Meghan Linsey and Scott Stevens.

Allen says it’s an honor to host this event and to hear people tell him how much his song "Blank Stares" has helped them in their life.

"I think what stood out the most was, 'thanks for putting into words what we can never express.' Alzheimer’s, it's such an awkward disease. A lot of times, our parents, we become parents to our parents. And that is a really horrible, horrible feeling. So just to I think what I've realized is the most important thing is to talk about it to each other and I'm the guy that will say all the things and talk about this disease and say the things that no one has the courage to do so," Allen said.

The event will be held at Live Oaks this Sunday on Father’s Day. There are VIP tickets for purchase and there will be free general admission allowed too. For more information, click here.