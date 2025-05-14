Conference in Nashville this weekend aims to promote diversity and inclusion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Industry leaders in Nashville are hosting a weekend conference to help build communities where everyone feels heard.

A local physician and his non-profit, Everybody vs. Racism, are behind the event.

"I think that diversity is important," said Dr. Gerald Onuoha. "I think the diversity of ideas and thoughts is the thing that makes America great. I think that there is no innovation without diversity, and... people need to see what they can become."

The Future Way Forward Conference will be held on May 17 and May 18 at the National Museum of African American Music.

Dr. Onuoha says innovators, business leaders, healthcare professionals, creatives, educators, and change agents will be speaking on panels and leading workshops.

"There's definitely room for improvement, but I see Nashville trying and I see us moving in the direction that we need to go, but sometimes we need a little more push and it takes a community to make sure that happens." Dr. Onuoha.

NewsChannel5 Investigates' Levi Ismail is moderating a panel on inclusion, specifically in education.

The ticketed conference runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. NewsChannel 5 viewers who type in ONE DAY on the conference's website will get a substantially discounted ticket.