Confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down in Clinton County on Sunday night

CUMBERLAND CITY, Ky. (WTVF) — Severe weather season is in full swing in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky and we already have our first confirmed tornado of the season.

The National Weather Service in Louisville, Kentucky confirmed that Sunday’s storms produced an EF-1 tornado in northeastern Clinton County. The tornado had peak winds of 110 mph, traveling 3.6 miles, and was 75 yards wide.

The tornado touched down in Cumberland City, Kentucky and damaged trees, homes, and barns along its path.

WTVF Clinton Co. tornado damage

