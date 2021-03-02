Menu

Confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down in Clinton County on Sunday night

WTVF
Posted at 4:24 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 19:11:18-05

CUMBERLAND CITY, Ky. (WTVF) — Severe weather season is in full swing in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky and we already have our first confirmed tornado of the season.

The National Weather Service in Louisville, Kentucky confirmed that Sunday’s storms produced an EF-1 tornado in northeastern Clinton County. The tornado had peak winds of 110 mph, traveling 3.6 miles, and was 75 yards wide.

The tornado touched down in Cumberland City, Kentucky and damaged trees, homes, and barns along its path.

Clinton Co. tornado damage

Severe weather season runs until the start of June. Make sure you and your family have numerous ways of receiving severe weather alerts by downloading our Storm Shield app or purchasing a NewsChannel 5 weather radio by clicking here.

