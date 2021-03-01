Where to find and how to program a weather radio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Severe weather can strike without warning, and one of the best ways to make sure your family is safe is to have a weather radio.

We've partnered with Academy Sports + Outdoors to help you get a Midland weather radio at a low cost. Click here to purchase a weather radio.

Due to COVID-19, we don't have an in-person event scheduled at this time to help program your weather radios, but we will hold a Facebook Live ever Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. for what we are calling "Virtual Weather Radio Wednesday," to help you program your radio, and show you how to purchase one if needed. We'll post that video on this page after it's completed if you can't make it live.

The National Weather Service also has information about programming your weather radio, available here.

I ALREADY HAVE AN APP THAT SENDS ME WEATHER ALERTS. DO I ALSO NEED A RADIO?

The best thing is to have multiple ways to get information in an emergency. While cell service is often reliable, it also can go down in emergencies as more people try to access a network at one time.

Many weather radios have battery backups, (including both models sold at the link above) which allow them to continue working if the power goes out for long periods of time.