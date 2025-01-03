Congressional ethics committee asks for further investigation into Rep. Ogles' campaign finances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Office of Congressional Ethics is recommending a deeper look into Tennessee Congressman Rep. Andy Ogles' campaign finances after they came under scrutiny when he claimed to have personally loaned $320,000 to his campaign in 2022.

"The Board recommends that the Committee further review the above allegation concerning Rep. Ogles because there is substantial reason to believe that Rep. Ogles’s campaign committee accepted excessive contributions reported as personal loans and contributions from the candidate," the ethics board wrote Thursday.

All of this follows a NewsChannel 5 investigation in November 2023 that raised questions about Ogles' claims of that personal loan during his first run for the 5th District Congressional seat. Ogles' personal financial disclosures did not reflect the ability to loan his campaign such a large amount.

In May 2024, Ogles amended his campaign financial reports, admitting that he had only loaned the campaign $20,000.

After the FBI executed a search warrant at his home, the Republican congressman amended his personal financial disclosures filed with the U.S. House of Representatives.

For the first time in disclosures submitted in the fall, Ogles acknowledged the $700,000 line of credit discovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates. Property records show the loan with FirstBank was taken out in 2022 with the Maury County Republican's in-laws co-signing.

In addition, Ogles disclosed a bank account with First Horizon Bank with assets in a broad category of $50,001-$100,000.

"The Board recommends that the Committee further review the above allegation concerning Rep. Ogles because there is substantial reason to believe that Rep. Ogles omitted or misrepresented required information in his financial disclosure statements or FEC candidate committee reports," the ethics board wrote.

You can read the full report by tapping here.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates previous reporting

FBI agents execute search warrant on Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles

Ogles admits his claims to have loaned $320,000 to his campaign were not true

So where did Andy Ogles get $320,000 for his campaign?

Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles faces ethics complaint, comparison to George Santos

What did Andy Ogles do with nearly $25,000 meant for child burial garden?

Was nearly $25,000 not enough for a children's burial garden?

Economist, cop, international sex crimes expert? The stories of Congressman Andy Ogles

Congressman Andy Ogles, graduate of respected Vanderbilt, Dartmouth business schools? Not really

My body of work speaks for itself,' Tennessee Andy Ogles says

Andy Ogles didn't want you to see his college transcript! We got it anyway

Questions mount about Ogles' claims to be successful business leader

Freshman GOP congressman ignores federal disclosure law

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.